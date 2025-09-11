Smart Industries Intros New Toy Chest XL Crane

Smart Industries has released a crane specifically designed for the street operator, and locations like bars and nightclubs, that also retains a vibe that works just as well for family-friendly locations, said company VP of Sales Jim Dupree. Called Toy Chest XL: Winners Club edition, Dupree said the machine “retains every bit of come-play-me fun” with an “accent on cool – from the color choice, LED lighting, and fun graphics that are vibrant and playful to attract players. You might say it’s designed to bring out your inner party animal with its prominent motorcycle-riding sloth, who is raising a trophy in victory while surrounded by his cool animal pals and ribbon-wrapped gift boxes,” he said.

Features include: route reliability with high-performance mechanics, a 180-degree prize view and tamper-resistant cabinet; operator flexibility with options for plush, candy, jewelry or novelty prizes; and venue versatility. While family-friendly in appearance, Smart says the Winners Club model was designed to fit seamlessly into bars, nightclubs and other adult-oriented venues.

“The industry caters to the arcade market, and street locations seem to be forgotten when it comes to game design,” Dupree said. “Route operators always stay top of mind with us, so we set out to build a crane they can gravitate towards, one that can better fit in with the décor of locations that cater more to adults. The Toy Chest XL Winner’s Club does that by being cool and edgy while still retaining an appeal that’s great for the whole family and for any location.”