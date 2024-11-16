Smart Industries in Booth #424 with New & Hit Games

Prize Bay and Winners Nest are two of the latest games for the crane maker Smart Industries. They’ll be at IAAPA Expo in booth #424 showing off those machines and their lineup of innovative crane games.

The patent-pending JJ Bot The Avatar will be another highlight of the company’s booth. Its fully interactive talking robot has a range of motion, facial expressions, lights and sounds.

Other cranes in the booth will include Toy Chest 31”; Ticket King 41”; Pirates Chest 31”; and there will also be a series of basketball games – Shoot to Win, Shoot to Win Jr. and Shoot to Win MVP.