Smart Company Kids Zone Now Open in South Carolina

A new fun center in Bluffton, S.C. – Smart Company Kids Zone – opened in late January and combines fun and education in their facility.

According to WSAV, children of all ages can learn about the power of financial intelligence while exploring escape rooms, laser tag, a ninja course and more. “The thought process is to have kids in for some kind of formal education component and the reward for that is to come up and play,” said general manager Kristen Sulak. “But even when they’re coming up and playing, if you look around at all the options that we have, there’s still an educational factor built into every single one of those things.”

Video games about the stock market are among the educational components. Coincidentally, that valuable information has become especially timely given recent market conditions. “Why is it that only 5% of the population own most of the stock to use for their financial gain?” she questioned. “Why have we not made this more of a priority? We are missing the boat here, so why don’t we do something that hasn’t been done before and teach these kids?”

