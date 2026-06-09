Slick City Names First Chief Marketing Officer

Franchise marketing veteran Josh Cole was recently selected as the first chief marketing officer for Slick City Action Park.

He previously held marketing leadership roles at Sky Zone, TITLE Boxing Club, Sandbox VR and Universal Studios and has served as a strategic advisor to Slick City since its early stages.

The company is rapidly expanding with 40 parks open and 110 more in development. As CMO, Cole will lead brand strategy, digital marketing, franchise marketing support, public relations, partnerships and customer engagement initiatives.