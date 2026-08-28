Slick City Gets Minority Investment from Endeavour

Slick City Action Park announced this month that Endeavour, a private investment firm focused on partnering with founder-owned businesses, made a minority investment in Slick City Franchise Group LLC, Slick Slide LLC and the affiliated companies.

Co-founder and CEO Bron Launsby retained his full ownership interest in the transaction and will continue to serve as CEO of Slick City. As part of the transition, he also assumed the role of CEO of Slick Slide, establishing “unified leadership across both organizations.”

“This partnership will allow us to align our teams, resources and long-term strategies while creating greater clarity and accountability across the business,” Launsby said. “I remain fully invested in Slick City and Slick Slide and deeply committed to leading the organization through its next phase. With Endeavour’s support, we can strengthen our infrastructure, invest more deeply in our franchise system and thoughtfully scale the brand.

“We were intentional about finding a partner that understands what makes Slick City and Slick Slide special and shares our commitment to responsible, sustainable growth as we pass 50 parks open and more than 150 in development. We believe Endeavour is the right partner to help us build on our momentum while preserving the culture and values that have brought us to this point.”

Learn more at www.slickcity.com and www.slickslide.com.