Slick City Action Park Surpasses 100 Locations

The indoor slide chain Slick City Action Park now officially has 107 locations signed or opened across the country and beyond, the company recently reported. Since its founding in 2021, it’s grown to 33 states and even internationally.

“This milestone represents a defining moment for Slick City and the incredible community of franchisees who have helped bring our vision to life,” said Bron Launsby, the company’s CEO and co-founder. “We’ve built something truly unique, an indoor park experience that appeals to everyone from kids to adults, and the response has been nothing short of extraordinary.”

The company dubs itself “the world’s first indoor slide park featuring proprietary dry-slide technology” and they also have attractions like go-karts, mini-golf, ziplines and more.

Slick City says they’re actively looking for qualified franchise candidates, so if you’d like to learn more, visit www.slickcity.com/franchise.