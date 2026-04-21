Slick City Action Park Gets 67-Game Arcade

Betson Enterprises recently installed a 67-game arcade at the new Slick City Action Park in Woodbury, Minnesota.

The indoor park also offers high-speed slides, sport courts, ziplines and trapeze swings. For its part, the arcade is 4,000 sq. ft. and a full redemption wall.

“We wanted to bring additional excitement to our guests while also creating another strong revenue stream,” noted Mike Kelly, the owner of Slick City Woodbury. “Betson’s customer service is the absolute best I’ve received since entering the FEC space a year ago.”

Betson’s Mike Springman, their director of FEC development, worked closely with the Slick City team to curate the game mix for a wide audience.