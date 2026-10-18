Slick City Action Park Continues Expansion

From one park in 2022 to 50 in just four years, Slick City Action Park continues to scale at a rapid pace. They’ve opened 25 locations this year (the 50th was recently in Milford, Massachusetts) and plan to open a whole lot more in fairly quick order.

The company said they expect more than 60 parks to be operational by year-end and have a projected 120 by the end of 2027.

The parks feature Slick City’s proprietary dry-slide technology; overall, they have 21 unique slide designs, developed through their in-house manufacturing and R&D affiliate Slick Slide.