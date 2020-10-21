Skylite Roller Skating Center Closes After 40 Years in Biz

A Worcester, Mass., roller skating center has closed after 40 years in business. Owners wrote in a post on Facebook: “The decision to close Skylite was not an easy one. The generations of families, and all of our customers have meant so much to us. Your loyalty and support over the years made our business what it was, and we want to thank you very much.”

It’s unclear why exactly they closed, but they made a follow up post that said: “We are overwhelmed with the continuous outpour of love and memories shared. However, we want to stress that this is a decision we have come to as a family, and no fundraising is needed.”

According to the Telegram & Gazette, the center was opened in 1980 by the late Richie Fors and his wife M.J. Richard was a national roller skating champion and taught people how to skate before opening Skylite. He died in 2003 and M.J. continued to run the facility.