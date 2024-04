The trampoline park chain Sky Zone is opening a new, 49,760-sq.-ft. venue in Oregon’s Clackamas Town Center later this year, according to Oregon Live.

The Utah-based company says the new location is set to open later this year in the mall’s former Nordstrom space.

Sky Zone was founded in 2004 and has more than 270 corporate or franchised locations today. This will be their third in Oregon. Learn more at www.skyzone.com.