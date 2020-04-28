Sky Zone Fishers Closes Permanently

An 8-year-old Indiana trampoline park is closing its doors while a new family entertainment center is planning to move in. Sky Zone Fishers, located in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers, has permanently closed, according to IndyStar and a statement on Sky Zone’s website.

Meanwhile, Adrenaline Family Adventure Park, a new FEC currently renovating the space next door, expects to open in May and will take advantage of the vacant space left by Sky Zone. Adrenaline will have 50,000 sq. ft. of ropes courses, climbing attractions, a soft play area, ninja warrior course, trampolines and more.