“Skill Games” Declared Unlawful in Pennsylvania

Last month, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court declared “skill games” unlawful, striking down two lower court rulings and setting up a likely legal battle in the state.

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star reported that Justice David Wecht said in his opinion for the court’s 4-2 majority that “enforcement hypothetically could stretch to traditional arcade games, often found at family entertainment centers like Chuck E. Cheese or Dave & Buster’s.” It will take the state legislature’s action to clarify the situation.

Skill game maker Pace-O-Matic argued in court that if their machines are considered a form of gambling, then “all ordinary ticket-generating games at amusement businesses” would also be illegal.

“Unless there’s a change in the law, those games are gambling devices,” said Bruce Antkowiak, a law professor at St. Vincent College.