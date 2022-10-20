Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl Remodels and Expands

Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl, dubbed as “Albuquerque’s premier entertainment center,” has recently remodeled and expanded their facility, according to KRQE.

The business, which has bowling, an arcade, as well as a full-service restaurant and bar, added a patio where they’ve begun to host live entertainment. They’ve also expanded the menu, which now features ABQ BBQ and other New Mexico favorites.

During the winter season, guests can still enjoy the patio with garage-door-style windows and heating for the Friday and Saturday live entertainment. Learn more at www.holidaybowlabq.com.