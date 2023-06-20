Skee-Ball Rolls Into AAMA-Organized HOF

Skee-Ball, originally manufactured by Skee Ball, Inc. and today by Bay Tek Entertainment, is among the six iconic products inducted into the Amusement Industry Hall of Fame’s inaugural class this year.

Since the original Skee-Ball alleys first hit the Jersey Boardwalk in 1908, they’ve been lighting up more than just the scoreboard. These classic alley roller games ignite a child-like excitement in all those who play. From the thrill of the bankshot into the 100 pocket, to the never-ending stream of tickets that pay out your high score, Skee-Ball games provide a unique and endless source of entertainment for rollers of all ages.

2023 marks 115 years of the game – both in the arcade and now, at home. Today the Skee-Ball brand resides in Pulaski, Wisconsin – a small town outside of Green Bay.