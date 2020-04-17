Skatetown USA Shuts Shop After 17 Years in Business

Unfortunately, as the economic shutdown lingers, longtime businesses are already starting to go under, including Skatetown USA, a family roller skating rink in West Chester, Ohio. The rink will officially close May 1 after 17 years of operation, according to a post on their Facebook page.

“Due to the current economic conditions created by the coronavirus and the state mandates, the financial impact on the roller skating business has been too much to recover from, and to keep the high standards of operations that we have provided over the years,” the post said. “We would like to thank all of our customers for the years of support and allowing us to serve so many of you and your families! We would also like to thank West Chester Township officials and the surrounding school districts for the support they have all given Skatetown USA over the years! We will continue to cherish the many memories and friendships that have been formed through roller skating at Skatetown USA!”

All of the equipment and supplies are now for sale by contacting owner Ken Roesel [email protected]. With Ken’s birthday being today, April 17, his daughter Ashley Niehaus posted on the Skatetown USA page that they’re having a drive-by parade from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to celebrate.

“With having to unexpectedly close all he’s known the last 30 years, he has his spirits down this year,” she said of her father’s many years operating Skatetown USA and previously Golden Skates. “We are asking those who have great memories at Skatetown USA or even Golden Skates to come drive by the rink with signs or just anything to say Happy Birthday and/or thank him for the years he has dedicated to the community!”