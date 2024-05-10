Six Flags, Cedar Fair Merger Closing Soon

The proposed merger of Six Flags and Cedar Fair is expected to close soon, both companies confirmed in their latest financial results. According to Blooloop, Six Flags shareholders voted in March to approve the merger.

The companies have now reported the deal should close in the first half of this year. “We were pleased that Six Flags shareholders overwhelmingly approved the merger-of-equals transaction, which we continue to believe will be completed before the end of the second quarter,” said Cedar Fair CEO and president Richard Zimmerman.

Teams from both companies continue to work with the U.S. Department of Justice in its review of the merger, he added.