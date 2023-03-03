Sip N Putt Mini-Golf Opens Texas Location

Sip N Putt, a championship-style mini-golf course, recently opened in New Braunfels, Texas. According to Community Impact, the 18-hole course offers three difficulty levels – beginner, moderate and championship.
The course had its soft opening in January, but there are some features that won’t be ready until this summer, including a 100-ft. waterfall that’s currently under construction.
The facility will also have a bar, a stage and a food truck area. The owners also plan to eventually add a kids mini-golf course and a members-only cigar lounge and spa on the expansive property. Learn more at www.sipnputt.com.