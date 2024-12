Windsor, Colo., has itself a fun new hangout spot. K99 reports that Sip ‘n Flip Arcade and Soda Bar opened its retro pinball space recently.

Owner Michael Botkin expressed the business also has plans for pinball leagues and tournaments coming up. The arcade also features classics like Donkey Kong and Tempest.

While the specialty soda bar is a highlight, they’ve also got draft beer on tap and other alcoholic beverages available. Visit the arcade bar online at www.sipnfliparcade.com.