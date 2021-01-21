Trending
Sioux Falls Amusement Park Opens Indoor Expansion

Thunder Road, a Sioux Falls, S.D., amusement park institution for nearly 25 years, has opened a brand-new indoor space that spans 29,000 sq. ft. It has a 45-game arcade, bowling, a two-story laser tag arena, ax throwing, a restaurant and more.

“We really felt it was something that would benefit our summer business, and it was something Sious Falls had a real need for,” said general manager Ryan Friez. “We have some activities to do in the winter, but we felt having something of this magnitude in this city would be a niche that could be filled by us.”

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports the updated venue is fun for the whole family – or just kids or even just adults. “It’s built for families and it plays awesome for adults,” Friez noted. “We’ve had several adult birthday parties.” Learn more at www.thunderroadsiouxfalls.com.

