Singapore Discovery Centre Produces Two New XD Films

With technical support from Triotech, the Singapore Discovery Centre recently produced two exclusive, custom XD Films. SDC, an education and entertainment center, has been operating a Triotech XD Theater since 2008.

For the recent project, Triotech adapted and remote-programmed the new content from their Montreal studio, according to the company, which includes integrating motion, special effects and sound to the new films.

“Working closely with our client at Singapore Discovery Centre and adapting the customized contents for the XD Theater was a real pleasure, said CEO Ernest Yale. “Our Montreal studio and our technical team are set up to work remotely to support our clients in all of their needs. We’re happy with the results and we are glad to have helped creating a fantastic visitor experience for SDC.”

Added Yap Chee Wee, director of business development and marketing at SDC: “Our 4D Simulator Ride is one of our popular attractions, and we are thrilled to offer our visitors an immersive and multisensory experience with breathtaking twists, turns, and explosive XD effects.” Learn more at www.trio-tech.com and www.sdc.com.sg.