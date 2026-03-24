Silver Strike Uses Storm Products in Game

Incredible Technologies said they turned to Storm Products, Inc., to reinvent the balls used in their latest game – Silver Strike Bowling: League Night.

“We thought we had a pretty good handle on bowling,” said Adam Kramer, president of IT’s amusement division. “After all, before Incredible Technologies developed Golden Tee, we were committed to making great bowling games. Then Storm showed us just how much we still had to learn.”

Added Gary Hulsenberg, vice president of marketing for Storm: “At Storm, we’ve always believed that bowling is both art and science. When Incredible Technologies invited us to collaborate, we saw an opportunity to bring the true physics of our equipment, including core dynamics, coverstock technology, and real-world ball motion into a virtual environment. The result is something special. League Night doesn’t just look like bowling, it feels like bowling. And that’s what excites us most.”

The game offers players a choice of the four established spin types (Minimum, Medium and Maximum Hook, plus the Spare Ball or straight shot) and four “straight-from-the-alley throwing styles” – righty, lefty, 2-handed and Granny Style.

Go to www.amusement.itsgames.com/ssb to learn more.

Silver Strike Bowling: League Night is set to launch in early April. Pre-orders are happening now.