Silver Strike League Night Unveiled by IT at Show

Incredible Technologies made the surprise debut of Silver Strike League Night this week at IAAPA Expo. The major update of their original Silver Strike game will officially launch next spring and be “more like physical bowling than you ever dreamed an arcade game could be,” the company said.

IT partnered with Storm Products (which will be featured in the game) and, once again, former pro and PBA Tour sportscaster Randy Pedersen will serve as commentator. Players can choose from four throwing styles now (righty, lefty, two-handed and Granny Style) and four levels of spin, ranging from straight ball to maximum hook.

“Our goal from Day One was to honor the feel of the original Silver Strike offerings, while enhancing the gameplay to be as realistic as possible,” said Adam Kramer, president of the company’s amusement division. “We not only paced the game to match real-life play. We worked with experts to get the physics right, from the spin of the ball to the fall of the pins.”

