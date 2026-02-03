Silver Strike: League Night Now Available for Pre-Order

Incredible Technologies’ Silver Strike Bowling: League Night is now available for pre-order on a first-come, first-served basis, the company reported. The first wave of games will ship in early April.

“The industry has been waiting for something new, and we worked hard to deliver,” said Adam Kramer, president of IT’s amusement division. “League Night gives operators the chance to offer their customers fresh, exciting entertainment – served just how they like it – from a brand they love.”

The unit retails for $4,799 and includes a year of content releases – monthly contest and bundles, new alleys, unique virtual equipment, clothing and more.

For players, 10 frames will cost $2 (or three games for $5). For an extra $1, players can compete in online Prize Play for cash prizes.