A pinball bar called Silver Ball Social Club opened its doors July 19 in Vancouver, Washington, reports The Columbian. The space was formerly occupied by Trusty Brewing Co.

The bar-restaurant is filled with 42 pinball machines from the 1970s and ’80s, neon-striped carpets, blacklights and art from the era. The bar counter is shaped like a pinball flipper and an all-day unlimited pinball pass is available for $12.

The owner of the new pinball bar is Brandon Rush, who already operates Thirsty Sasquatch and 3 Howls Remedy House. Co-owners of the new venture are Chad White and Todd Engblom-Stryker.

Go to www.silverballsocialclub.com to check out what games are on offer.