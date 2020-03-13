“Silicon Valley Ruined Work Culture Everywhere”

So says a recent article on Wired’s website, but what piqued our interest even more was the subhead: “Why does every damn place – even old-school corporate offices – have to be fun and full of foosball?” In the piece, written by Arielle Pardes, they say the perks and office style that once used to be limited to Silicon Valley have been found far and wide, creating a new organizational mindset, one that reduces the barriers between work and life.

You can read the whole piece here, but a key takeaway for our industry isn’t how you might change up your corporate culture and follow a non-traditional approach. It’s a question for operators: Are you seeking out this type of new location? Our brand of fun fits right in and could generate some plus business for you.