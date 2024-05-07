Shuffleboard-Themed Fun Center Opening This Week

Larks Entertainment, a shuffleboard-themed fun center in Fairview, Texas, will open May 11 at the Fairview Town Center, according to Community Impact.

The 22,000-sq.-ft. space will have 10 shuffleboard courts as well as a 5,000-sq.-ft. arcade, as well as “The Game of 1,000 Boxes,” a live game show experience.

This will be the first locations for Larks Entertainment, which also has plans to open in Nashville, Kansas City, San Antonio, San Diego, St. Petersburg, Fla., Boston and Atlanta, according to its website, www.larksentertainment.com.