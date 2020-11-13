ShowUp’s Social Crawl Tomorrow, Nov. 17

Bob Cooney invites you to ShowUp’s IAAPA Orlando Social Crawl, held tomorrow, Nov. 17, from 4-8 p.m. Eastern time. “All the cool kids will be there hanging out, talking and playing games,” he noted.

In a recent email to attendees, Cooney said he’s spent much of his life since March in “near-total lockdown” in Melbourne, Australia, and wanted to bring a social experience into the digital space considering so many online events he attended were focused on education.

“The primary reason people go to trade shows is to network with their peers to learn what they’re doing that’s working and what’s not,” he said. “Never has that been more important in our industry.”

Hence the Social Crawl, a 4-hour purely social and entertainment event “designed to connect us like we are back in the good old days of 2019.” Using the Hopin platform, attendees will be able to have a drink with friends, make new connections, play games, win prizes and “celebrate the close of the toughest year our industry has ever faced.” Like a real IAAPA reception, Cooney says you’ll be able to create and host your own table, so people can drop by, hang out and talk.

The event’s sponsors have a bunch of fun planned, too. You can experience the Marvel Adventure Lab from Face Place by going to their virtual booth, where they’ll snap a screenshot of you and turn you into a Marvel superhero. LAI Games will host an arcade trivia game show with real cash value prizes. Bay Tek Entertainment is giving prizes for the best players of its Willy Crash mobile game. Embed is hosting the Happiest Happy Hour where you make your signature drink (the most unique drink walks away with prizes every hour). VRstudios is hosting its own VRsports Bar with “celebrity bartenders that have deep experience running esports venues and building communities in the FEC business.”

ShowUp’s Social Crawl will also have a Speed Networking area where you can be matched to another industry person for a 5-minute face-to-face conversation. Learn more about the event at www.hopin.com/events/showup-orlando-social-crawl.