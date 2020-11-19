ShowUp Social Crawl Gathers the Industry

After months of webinars, Zoom meetings and Covid-related informational sessions, ShowUp decided to put on its Virtual Orlando Social Crawl this Tuesday, Nov. 17. The event allowed attendees to meet new folks, catch up with industry friends, and laugh, drink and play together. Many agreed it was a much-needed, cheerful boost to their often-glum work lives this year.

Among some of the highlights: Organizer Bob Cooney gave away an Oculus Quest 2 during the Speed Networking portion of the night; Gary Arvedon of Amusement Products stole the show as Julius Fluster in his one-man immersive theater play; Face Place took screenshots of its guests and gave them the virtual Marvel Adventure Lab experience; LAI Games hosted an arcade trivia game; and Player One held an “emoji karaoke” night in their virtual booth, probably prompting at least a few operators to consider auditioning for American Idol.

While the event may not have been in-person as so many would have liked it to be this year, it was certainly the closest thing to it. And it didn’t hurt to have a social-only event in the age of the webinar.

ShowUp plans on bucking the traditional online experience next year, too, with their own trade show, held Feb. 1-3 and featuring a Pay What You Want Pricing model. Click here to learn more about the event or visit www.showup.events.

You can expect keynotes, panels, roundtables and workshops during “From Surviving to Thriving,” “Tech Driven Experiences” and “The Post-Covid Consumer.” Like this month’s Social Crawl, there will also be time for networking, fun and games, and virtual dinners with your industry pals.

Plus, there will be special sessions like “The Esports Explosion” presented by VRstudios and “The Experience Economy” with Joe Pine. Click here to snag a ticket now!