Showplace Bowling Closing Next Week

Showplace Bowling Center will close Monday, Aug. 31, according to the Staten Island Advance.

The venue, opened in 1987 on Staten Island, New York, launched as a 64-lane center with two lounges and both a bowling and golf pro shop. The surrounding entertainment center had a full-service restaurant, pizzeria, ice cream shop and multiplex theater.

Showplace Bowling first closed its doors back in September 1998 and reopened as a 32-lane site in 2004. Now, it appears the traditional bowling center is gone for good.