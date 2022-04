A retro arcade bar opened in late February in Pittsburgh. Called Shorty’s Pins x Pints, the business features duckpin bowling, pinball machines and other arcade games in addition to their bar and food offerings.

According to Pittsburgh City Paper, the arcade bar takes up the former Tilted Kilt, which was a pub and eatery.

The “retro-tainment” facility was first announced back in 2018 and plans were to open it in 2020 before Covid postponed things. Learn more at www.shortysx.com.