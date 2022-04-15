Shores Bowl in Washington to Permanently Close

Western Washington bowling alleys are closing their doors in droves, reports KIRO, which recently noted that Shores Bowl in Ocean Shores will close for good in May. Narrows Plaza Bowl in University Place closed in February and Tech City Bowl in Kirkland will close in October.

Shores Bowl owner Rob Shaver posted a flyer on the door of the longtime business, which said: “It is with great sadness that I must announce that Shores bowl will be permanently closing in May 2022. We have been unable to secure a lease extension after 24 years in business with the same landlord.

“After 62 years, Ocean Shores will no longer have a bowling center, as the landowner says he has other plans for this space. Shores Bowl has been a staple in this community since 1960 and has been owned and operated by us since 1998.”

Shaver also owns Rainier Lanes in nearby Aberdeen. His full note to patrons, posted April 12, is available here.