Shelley Sax-Eldridge Celebration on Monday

A celebration of life for the late Jack-of-All-Trades Shelley Sax-Eldridge will be held on Monday, July 24, from 5-8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. service at Mikerphone Brewery (121 Garlisch Dr., Elk Grove Village, IL 60007).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Shelley.

Stern Pinball sadly reported her death last week following a multi-year cancer battle. Shelley worked alongside Gary Stern for more than 40 years. Stern said: “Without Shelley, there would be no Stern Pinball. She embodied our company’s entrepreneurial, get-it-done spirit. More importantly, she was one of my closest and dearest friends and I will miss her.”