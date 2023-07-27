Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Shelley Sax-Eldridge Celebration of Life

Shelley Sax-Eldridge Celebration of Life

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Many of those who knew and loved Shelley Sax-Eldridge attended a celebration of life for the longtime Stern Pinball “Jack-of-All-Trades” on Monday, July 24, at Mikerphone Brewery in Elk Grove Village, Ill. She passed away a couple weeks ago following a multi-year cancer battle.

“Without Shelley, there would be no Stern Pinball,” said Gary Stern, chairman and founder. “Shelley embodied our company’s entrepreneurial, get-it-done spirit. More importantly, she was one of my closest and dearest friends and I will miss her.”

Thanks to Don Marshall for sending in the photos.

Shelley’s husband Larry Eldridge

Don Marshall, Eugene Jarvis, Larry Plotzker and Gary Stern.

Stern Pinball’s Ryan Cravens.

Joe Kaminkow speaks to the group gathered for Shelley Sax-Eldridge’s celebration of life.

 

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.