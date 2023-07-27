Shelley Sax-Eldridge Celebration of Life

Many of those who knew and loved Shelley Sax-Eldridge attended a celebration of life for the longtime Stern Pinball “Jack-of-All-Trades” on Monday, July 24, at Mikerphone Brewery in Elk Grove Village, Ill. She passed away a couple weeks ago following a multi-year cancer battle.

“Without Shelley, there would be no Stern Pinball,” said Gary Stern, chairman and founder. “Shelley embodied our company’s entrepreneurial, get-it-done spirit. More importantly, she was one of my closest and dearest friends and I will miss her.”

Thanks to Don Marshall for sending in the photos.