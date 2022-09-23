Sharpe-Inspired Pinball Movie Making Film Festival Debut

Tickets are now available for Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game, a feature film starring Mike Faist as the man himself – Roger Sharpe. The movie makes its official debut at the Hamptons International Film Festival at 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 8.

The film will also screen as an official selection at the Heartland International Film Festival in Indianapolis on Oct. 11 and at the Newport Beach International Film Festival on Oct. 20.

According to Variety, it will debut internationally at the Raindance Film Festival in London on Nov. 5, closing out the festival, which is now in its 30th year.

Learn more at www.pinballfilm.com.