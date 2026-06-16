Shaq’s Big Chicken Headed to Elev8

Elev8 Tampa and Elev8 Miami will soon incorporate Shaq’s Big Chicken into their food and beverage lineup, the company’s David Goldfarb told RePlay. Tampa will get it in July and Miami in September.

Goldfarb said he was in Las Vegas for a trade show and stumbled upon Shaq’s Big Chicken for lunch and loved the idea. “We were already serving California Pizza Kitchen and Mr. Beast Burger inside Elev8, so we had two of the three major food groups intact,” he said. “Chicken was the one category we felt was missing.”

Big Chicken was founded in 2018 by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. While it started in Vegas, franchise locations started popping up in 2021 around the U.S. (they even have locations in the U.K. and Honduras today).

Learn more at www.elev8fun.com and www.bigchicken.com.