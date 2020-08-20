Shanghai Disneyland Increasing Capacity

Reopened May 11 at 30% capacity, a new change at Shanghai Disneyland boosts park capacity allowances to 50%. The theme park will also change its reservation system to give guests more flexibility in visiting the park, according to Blooloop.

Starting Aug. 24, annual passholders and general admission ticketholders can visit the park on any eligible day, and will not need to get a visitation spot or choose an arrival time before their visit. They just need to submit the date.

In a statement, Shanghai Disneyland noted that the capacity increase was partly due to “overall conditions” rebounding in the region.