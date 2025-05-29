Shane Zimmerman Joins Shaffer Distributing

Shaffer Distributing has added a new business development executive, Shane Zimmerman, who is likely most familiar to readers as Delta Strike laser tag’s VP of North American Sales.

“Shane has spent nearly 30 years immersed in the entertainment industry, where he’s cultivated a career built on delivering exceptional guest experiences,” Shaffer said. “His journey began in the operations of two family entertainment centers, providing him with invaluable, hands-on insight into creating successful venues.

“Over the years, he has held influential roles, including executive director of the International Laser Tag Association, where he spearheaded innovative projects and supported operators in achieving their goals, and 14 years as vice president of sales for Delta Strike, where he helped entrepreneurs develop thriving concepts.”

Connect with him by emailing [email protected] or calling 317-439-4677.