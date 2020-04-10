Shakers Family Fun Centre Closes Forever in Calgary

Shakers Fun Centre closed on March 9 due to coronavirus risks and recently made the closure permanent. According to CTV News, the announcement was made on the fun center’s website on April 8.

On the website, their statement reads, in part: “We are announcing the permanent closure of Shakers Fun Centre. Thank you for your patronage over the past 15 years, it has been our ultimate pleasure to serve our community. If you are looking for more information please contact us directly at [email protected].”

Refund inquiries on 2020 annual passes can be made here.