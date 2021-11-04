Shaffer’s Byron Howard Retiring in Early 2022

Byron Howard, a 40-year veteran in the vending and amusement industries, will retire in early 2022 from Shaffer Distributing Company. The company says Howard “has been a true staple in the Michigan market and has been of invaluable service to countless street operators and family entertainment centers.”

He spent stints with a few local operators before joining Cleveland Coin, becoming the branch manager of its Detroit office in 1994. Cleveland Coin was acquired in 2005 by Shaffer Distributing, and Howard has continued management of the Detroit office while being responsible for distribution sales in Michigan. Additionally, he was general manager of the recent Shaffer acquisition of NuWay Vending.

“Byron has been a terrific, loyal part of our team,” said Scott Shaffer. “He cares deeply for his customers and for all his fellow employees. He will be truly missed by the Shaffer Distributing Company and the entire Michigan market.” Contact Byron in his last months with the company at [email protected] or 734-730-4260.