Shaffer Distributing recently helped B&B Theatre’s West Olive location in Creve Coeur, Missouri, add an OutTakes Arcade.

“The arcade offers guests a variety of games to play and is available for private parties,” Shaffer said. “The arcade will be a great addition to the theater-going experience and will surely be a hit with guests of all ages.”

This location is B&B’s fourth cinema facility in the St. Louis area. Existing locations are in Wentzville, Wildwood and Festus.