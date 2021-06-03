Shaffer Has Busy Month with Four Industry Events

Shaffer Distributing will be one of the companies exhibiting at four upcoming industry trade shows and other events, including FEC Success Institute, National Pizza Ranch Conference, Bowl Expo and Amusement Expo.

FEC Success Institute, hosted by Amusement Products, will be held June 8-9 in Chattanooga, Tenn. Click here to register. The National Pizza Ranch Conference will be held in Sioux Falls, S.D., from June 14-16.

And of course… the Bowl Expo trade show is June 23-24 in Louisville, Ky., while Amusement Expo is June 30-July 1 in Las Vegas. At Bowl Expo, visit Shaffer at Booth #731 and at Amusement Expo, visit them at Booth #165. Learn more at www.shafferdistributing.com.