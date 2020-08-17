Shaffer Distributing Installs Equipment at New Facilities

Shaffer Distributing recently shared some news about its latest installs, which included dozens of video games and redemption machines in facilities opening this fall.

The first was in the Highlands Sports Complex in Wheeling, W.V., where Shaffer installed 48 games in the 200,000-sq.-ft. venue. The indoor sports facility will also have six basketball and volleyball courts and its main attraction – an 88,000-sq.-ft. vaulted-ceiling turf field.

Shaffer also installed 22 video and redemption games into the Fun Zone at a Pizza Ranch set to open in Sun Prairie, Wis., in late September. Another was Roadhouse Cinemas in Colorado Springs, where Shaffer put 42 games to ready the company’s first location, which features not only the arcade and movies, but bowling as well.

Learn more at www.shafferdistributing.com.