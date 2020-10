Shaffer says it has once again partnered with Choctaw Casino and Resorts, this time installing the game room at their Idabel, Okla., location. In addition to the 32-game arcade, Choctaw Idabel will have movie theaters and bowling.

Choctaw’s Durant location, where Shaffer installed another game room dubbed “The District,” has a similar fun center setup with movie theaters and bowling as well.

More information is available by emailing [email protected], or visit www.choctawcasinos.com.