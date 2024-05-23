Shaffer Distributing Continues Managing the Madness Series

Shaffer Distributing recently posted the latest video in their “Managing the Madness” YouTube series, which now has five episodes.

This week, Shaffer’s director of business development Adam Kleinhenz was joined by Trifecta Management Group’s VP of team development Kim Wheeler for a chat about how to make time for ongoing training.

Other videos have included Kleinhenz’s discussions with Redemption Plus, Delta Strike and Andy B’s on a variety of industry topics. Click here to subscribe to the Shaffer YouTube channel.