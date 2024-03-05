Shaffer Distributing at Expo Trade Show, Education Confab

Be sure to visit the Shaffer Distributing team at booth #744 at the upcoming Amusement Expo; the event’s trade show portion is set to run March 20-21.

Earlier in the week, on March 18 from 3:30-4:30 p.m., the company’s director of business development Adam Kleinhenz will be a part of the educational session “I Have Space, Now What?”

The seminar will be a high-level discussion focused on game room design and things operators should be thinking about while laying out their new or existing FEC. If you’d like to learn more about the Shaffer way ahead of the show, visit www.shafferdistributing.com.