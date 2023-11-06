Shaffer Distributing: Arcade Experts in Booth #1029

The Shaffer Distributing team will be at IAAPA in booth #1029 to help with your FEC needs.

“Adding an arcade is a great way to increase revenue for your family entertainment center,” the company said. “Whether you are adding an arcade to your facility or refreshing your current arcade, Shaffer’s team of experts are here to help!”

They can advise operators on increasing arcade revenue, assess your game mix and recommend top-earning games. Their services include consultation, design, logistics, installation, training and support.

Visit www.shafferdistributing.com to learn more.