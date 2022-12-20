Shaffer Closed for Holidays

Shaffer Distributing recently shared its holiday hours with customers. The company will be open this Friday, Dec. 23, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and will work those same hours on Dec. 30.

They’ll be closed all day on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. Shaffer will be open with regular hours from Dec. 27-29 and will continue with regular hours starting Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“The team at Shaffer Distributing wishes you peace, joy and prosperity throughout the holiday season and the coming year,” the company shared. “Thank you for your continued support and partnership. We look forward to working with you in the years to come.”

Visit www.shafferdistributing.com for more.