Shaffer, Bay Tek Host Training for Pizza Ranch

Shaffer Distributing Company recently partnered with Bay Tek Entertainment to conduct an in-depth technical training course for Pizza Ranch franchisees and their staff.

The event took place at Bay Tek’s corporate headquarters in Pulaski, Wisconsin. Shaffer said it brought together more than 20 franchise owners, managers and technicians from across the region.

They said the training focused on “improving operational efficiency in Pizza Ranch’s FunZone Arcades and included comprehensive instruction on maintenance, troubleshooting and preventative care.” Bay Tek specifically hosted a session on the maintenance and operation of their game titles and also gave a facility tour.

“This was a great opportunity for everyone to come together and discuss the importance of arcade maintenance and the proper way to handle problems when they arise,” said Adam Kleinhenz, director of business development at Shaffer Distributing. “We believe ongoing technical training is essential to the long-term success of an arcade. Maintenance isn’t just fixing games – it’s about creating a consistent and positive guest experience.”