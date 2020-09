Shaffer Distributing has a new Univest Capital-powered finance deal on Raw Thrills arcade machines. Dubbed the “Super Charged Finance Program,” it allows operators to purchase any Raw Thrills game at 2.99% APR for either 36 months, 48 months or 60 months. The first payment is due 180 days from funding. For more information, email [email protected] or call (800) 282-0194.