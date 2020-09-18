Seven D.C. Bars Closing Permanently on Halloween

D.C. Eater reports that a hospitality group owned by brothers Eric and Ian Hilton will shut down seven of their bar businesses on Oct. 31 “for the foreseeable future.”

The bars “helped make the U Street corridor one of the most vibrant nightlife districts in D.C.” before Covid-19 shut them down, the website says. Among those closing: Marvin, The Gibson, The Brixton, El Rey, American Ice Co., Players Club and Echo Park.

Under Phase 2 of D.C.’s reopening plan, bars are allowed to serve customers indoors at 50% capacity. Bartenders, however, are not allowed to serve customers from across the bar. “Day after day, we and our staff are operating at a loss, under duress and with little relief in sight,” the Hiltons said in a statement.

With government aid money running out and colder weather coming to the Northeast soon, closures are expected to ramp up regionally during the fall and winter.